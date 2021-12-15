When is it OK to have that holiday drink? North Carolinians like to start early

(WGHP) — It’s 5 o’clock somewhere – except when it’s, well, earlier.

The people at the American Additions Center surveyed nearly 3,200 people and asked them, among other things, when is the appropriate time to have your first drink of alcohol during the holidays.

In North Carolina, they found that most respondents felt like 2:39 p.m. was the appropriate tippling time.

If you think that’s early, take comfort: The national average of all those respondents was 2:42 p.m.

The survey also showed that about 1 in 5 North Carolinians surveyed – 19% to be exact – admitted they sometimes had a drink before noon, which is 5 p.m. in London, if you really care.

North Carolinians aren’t much ahead of the national norms for the time when drinking is OK. (Detox.net)

The survey found that the earliest drinkers were in Alaska – that would be 12:30 p.m. – and the latest were Hawaii (4:11) and Florida (4:05).

The Florida rate is ironic because Key West was where country singer Alan Jackson more or less set his hit song “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

In Louisiana nearly 1 in 3 respondents said it was OK to drink before noon – can you say Mardi Gras? – and close behind were Massachusetts (29%), Arizona (27%) and Montana (26%).

We make fun of the numbers, but the folks at detox.net who compiled them were using them for the greater good: to warn about the dangers of drinking too early and often and becoming addicted.

An earlier survey showed that most Americans say they drink more in the winter. In North Carolina, that was about 1 in every 5 who responded.

The organization cites in a news release how holiday events allow for people to fall into the habit of drinking earlier in the day, which can mean drinking more frequently.

“Whether it’s a mimosa at breakfast, or eggnog mid-morning, it’s easy for alcohol to become a mainstay in the days leading up to the end of the year,” the release stated. “It may seem harmless as you may think you’re ‘just getting into the festive spirit,’ but it is still drinking, and you might even be consuming more if you start earlier in the day, as compared to a night out.”