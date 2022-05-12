(WGHP) — Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but the question of exactly when is still to be determined.

In the first-quarter 2022 report for investors, Amazon announced that the annual two-day shopping event will come in July.

“This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.”

This year will be the first time the company has held Prime Day in July since 2019. For the event’s first five years, it took place in July, but things haven’t been the same since the pandemic. In 2020, the event was rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 14, and, in 2021, Prime Day came a little earlier in June.

While Amazon has confirmed the month that we can expect the price cuts, there’s no word on the exact dates, and looking at the past doesn’t make the picture much clearer.

The first Prime Day was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2015.

In 2016, Prime Day was on Tuesday, July 12.

In 2017, Prime Day was from Monday, July 10 to Tuesday, July 11.

In 2018, Prime Day was from Monday, July 16 to Tuesday, July 17.

In 2019, Prime Day was from Monday, July 15 to Tuesday, July 16.

In 2021, Prime Day was from Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22.

If Amazon decides to continue the trend they established in 2017, Amazon Prime Day is likely to be a Monday and Tuesday. This means we could be looking at July 4 and 5 (though the company has never held the event this early in the month), July 11 and 12, July 18 and 19 or July 25 and 26.

If you were hoping to start your budgeting now, we recommend making sure you’ve got a little extra saved up by July 11, but who knows? Amazon could go rogue like they did in 2020 and 2021, and we could be in for a surprise.