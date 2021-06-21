‘When I scratched it off, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing’; Wilkesboro man wins last $1 million dollar prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Lee Kilby of Wilkesboro was shocked to see his 50X the Cash ticket reveal a $1 million top prize.

“When I scratched it off, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said. “It was surreal. I was shocked more than anything.”

He purchased his $10 ticket from the Village Market in North Wilkesboro. He claimed his prize Friday.

He had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of or a lump sum. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503.

“I couldn’t be more excited about winning,” he said.

Kilby won the last $1 million top prize, so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

