(WGHP) – If you’re “dreaming of a white Christmas,” well, you’re going to have to keep on dreaming. It’s very rare for the Piedmont Triad to see snow on Christmas, and it’s definitely not looking likely this year.

The last time the Triad observed snow on Christmas was in 2010. It was the snowiest Christmas on record in the Triad with a total of 4.2 inches.

Only 4% of Christmases in the Triad have recorded a tenth of an inch of snow or more.

How common is it for us to receive three or more inches of snow? Well, only 1% of Christmases in the Triad have observed that much snow since 1903.

This year, if we look at our temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we’ll be in the 30s in the morning and in the 50s in the afternoon. Both the 30s and 50s are normal temperatures for this time of year.

If you and your family will be traveling regionally in the days leading up to Christmas, the weather outlook is good. A high-pressure system will dominate the Southeast and the majority of the East Coast through Sunday, Christmas Eve.

By Christmas Day, we’ll be watching our next weathermaker arrive from the west which means there’s a chance for isolated showers. We’re still a week out from Christmas Day, but this is something that the FOX8 weather team will be watching as we get closer.

White Christmas in the North Carolina mountains?

If you want snow on Christmas Day, there are places around the country that have a significantly better chance than at home.

Historically, the North Carolina mountains have a better chance at a white Christmas. Asheville, Beech Mountain, Grandfather Mountain and Banner Elk have observed more white Christmases than the Triad.

In Asheville, only 4% of Christmases have recorded one inch or more of snow on Christmas since 1889. This is actually very similar to the Triad where 3% of Christmases recorded one inch or more of snow since 1903.

One of the more consistent spots for a white Christmas in the NC mountains is Beech Mountain. Since 1993, 40% of Christmases have observed at least a trace or more of snowfall, compared to the Triad’s 4%.

Grandfather Mountain is another noteworthy location in North Carolina, where they have had a white Christmas 22% of the time since 1955.

What states historically experience a White Christmas?

The parts of the United States that historically will give you the best chance of a white Christmas include Minnesota, Maine, Upstate New York and Idaho.

The highest elevations in the country will also give a great chance for a white Christmas. That includes the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia as well as the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada mountains.

This year, if you want to experience a white Christmas, it’s best to travel to Wyoming, Montana, Colorado or Utah.

Not only do those four states have a good history of a white Christmas, but, this year, the weather pattern leading into Christmas is most favorable for those four states to see snow.