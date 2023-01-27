WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history.

The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history.

“It provides a really, really wonderful environment for our students to get a concept of this is how vision continues, morphing over the years into what is the next need.”

The vision he is talking about was that of Katherine Smith Reynolds, the wife of tobacco magnate RJ. In the early 1920s, she wanted to build a school and an auditorium as a tribute to her late husband. Hicks says Mrs. Reynolds didn’t want just any school. He said she believed in showing people they can be better.

“We needed to be showing people in every generation how to live better, to get a better vision for the next generation. And so she wanted to build something that would educate, but also inspire the spirits that it had to be all across the person, not just simply, math and reading and sciences, but it also had to include the arts and culture and agriculture that people could learn to live and be more fruitful and productive and engaged.”

Today the school continues to live up to her expectations. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is an arts magnet program, something Hicks says would have made Mrs. Reynolds very happy.

“It’s a very diverse population and, different, focuses for student opportunities,” Hicks says. “And we have everything from, from Morehead Scholars to kids who go out and start lawn services that are now major corporations here in town. Because they were inspired and they were tall and, and, and they had ambition when they left. “

The buildings themselves have withstood the test of time. Renovations have added newer amenities like technology, but the original architecture was always kept in mind. The auditorium is still the gem it was built to be. It was truly ahead of its time when it opened in 1924.

“It’s innovative with air conditioning, but the space on the stage in full fly system, and it’s still a magnificent, structure for us to have in this town is, it’s probably the largest stage in this town,” according to Hicks.

Some even called it the Carnegie of the South. Escape artist Harry Houdini was the first performer on the Reynolds Auditorium stage. Hicks said it was a major event.

“Harry Houdini was performing, and so they had to cut us a hole in the stage floor for him to do his famous disappearing act,” he said. “And if you go into the green room, you can still see the moldings around it where the stage door would open it in the smoke coming up, and he would be able to drop.”

That’s just one of the many secrets from the past that are still evident today. Like the tunnel system under the school. It was designed for the steam heating system which was innovative for that time period. The tunnels lead from the main building to the auditorium. Today, you can see where seniors signed their names to the walls, year after year. 100 years of memories. 100 years of success for students to follow.

Hicks has hope for the future of the school.

“I think there are so many students who now do value our historic buildings and places,” he says. “So, I think we’ve improved that culturally in North Carolina of really bringing out the places that really add character and, and really help define our understanding of our own history here and the real jewels that we have around us.”