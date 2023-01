This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Classes are back in session and students are getting to know their new teachers and classrooms. What would happen if the students and teachers traded places and the teacher had to get to know the students at the place they know best — they’re homes?

Cindy Farmer shows us what happens when teachers make home visits as a great example of what’s right with out schools.