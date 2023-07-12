(WGHP) — We’re here. Now what?

Despite the meteoric rise of Facebook– and Instagram-creator Meta‘s new social media platform Threads, it’s important to remember that the app came out barely a week ago and it is still, for all intents and purposes, in its early stages.

The app debuted on July 5, a day early from its expected release, and a week later, more than 100 million people have signed up. Largely fueling the app’s success is hype and curiosity with some seeking a replacement for Twitter to get away from the culture the platform has fostered, particularly since Elon Musk assumed command, as well as some of its new controversial limitations, such as a cap on the number of tweet users can view in a day.

What helped Meta’s new platform vault over other Twitter lookalikes like Bluesky and Mastodon was the ability to essentially copy your followers from Instagram to Threads. You could enter what some have dubbed the “Threadiverse” without having to start from scratch.

What’s missing?

As Threads closes out its first week, users have a few complaints.

The app allows users to like and reply to posts, but it does not offer any way of saving or favoriting posts to return to later. And while some users may be using hashtags in their posts as they would on Instagram or Twitter, that functionality has not yet been introduced to Threads.

Facebook and Instagram have long offered users the ability to edit their posts, which Twitter notably withholds from all but paid subscribers, but Threads offers no means to edit posts whatsoever.

Users have only one feed that they can browse, which contains a mixture of posts from followed accounts and recommended posts, which has drawn some criticism from those who would prefer to only see posts from followed accounts. The feed also displays posts in a non-chronological order based on the app’s algorithm, which also does not sit well with all users.

And the search function allows you only to find specific users, but it does not allow you to search for topics.

Finally, all of this can only be done through the mobile app. While you can use the website to view a specific user’s posts, it does not allow users to like, post, reply or browse their feed.

New features on the horizon

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri’s first post on Threads teased a few possibilities but committed to very little.

“There are tons of basics that are missing: search, hashtags, a following feed, graph syncing, fedeverse support, messaging maybe…,” he wrote. “We’re on it. The (amazing) team is cranking away. But full disclosure, it’ll take time.”

On Friday, plans for a chronological feed were confirmed with Mosseri posting, “If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feed options, so yes, we’re going to bring one to Threads too.”

Development of an edit button and post search were confirmed Tuesday.

“With so many people joining @threads so fast these last six days (six days!) the team has been entirely focused on keeping the lights on and fixing bugs, but we’re starting to prioritize the obvious missing features, like a following feed, the edit button, and post search,” Mosseri wrote. “We’re clearly way out over our skis on this, but the team is pumped to start shipping improvements this week. 🧵🚀”

The potential

The additions of the following feed and edit button are unlikely to be major game-changers for Threads users, but hashtags and the ability to search posts could open up doors.

Because Threads offers only a feed of followed accounts and algorithmically selected posts and has not yet introduced hashtags or groups, users don’t have a way to seek out specific content related to their interests. They can only hope to stumble upon it by nudging their algorithm—some users have taken to repeatedly posting words associated with the kinds of content they want to see—or by following users that they have identified as being tied to those communities by browsing either Google or other social media platforms. Hashtags and a viable search bar could change that, allowing for niche communities to form.

These features would still be a far cry from Facebook groups or Reddit communities, which have long given users the opportunity to share posts directly with a community of known and not-yet-known users united by a common interest, hobby or penchant for memes, but it’s safe to say developers have made “communities” their focus for things to come.

On Friday, Mosseri said, “The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations.”