What time does impeachment trial start?

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will begin in the Senate on Tuesday, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The trial is expected to start at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Now, nine Democratic House lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it.

Here are the rules of the impeachment:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Up to four hours will be equally divided between the House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel to present arguments on the constitutionality of the trial. Following these arguments, the Senate will vote at a simple majority threshold on whether the chamber has jurisdiction under the Constitution to try former President Trump. If a majority votes in favor of the constitutionality of the trial, it will proceed under the provisions of the resolution as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 10 : Beginning at noon EST, House managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their arguments, as will the defense. Each side must use their time over no greater than two days, and each day's presentation will not exceed eight hours.

: Beginning at noon EST, House managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their arguments, as will the defense. Each side must use their time over no greater than two days, and each day’s presentation will not exceed eight hours. Following presentations from both sides, there will be equal time for senators’ questions and for closing arguments and an opportunity for the Senate to hold deliberations, for a total of four hours.

Following the Senator question period, there will be four hours divided equally for arguments on whether the Senate will consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, if so requested. If the Senate votes in favor, then motions to subpoena witnesses or documents will be in order, and the Senate will vote on any such motions.

If witnesses or documents are subpoenaed, both parties can depose witnesses and conduct discovery.

For closing arguments, up to four hours equally divided between the House impeachment managers and defense.

At the conclusion of closing arguments and, if requested, deliberation time for senators, the Senate will vote on the article of impeachment, which is a single charge of incitement of insurrection.

If the Senate votes to convict, they will proceed to a vote on whether he is qualified to further hold office.

Here’s what to expect in the coming days:

TUESDAY, FEB. 9 – FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Senators will meet as jurors Tuesday for the impeachment trial.

After the House approved the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. He’s also the first to face trial after leaving office.

The former president has rejected a request from House impeachment managers to testify under oath for the trial, according to an adviser.Trump rejects calls from House Democrats to testify under oath in impeachment trial

House Democrats asked Trump to appear in a formal letter, though the Senate could later force a subpoena. Trump lawyers have dismissed the request as a “public relations stunt.”

The length of the trial remains unclear. The Senate is not currently scheduled to be in session during the week of Feb. 15.

The Senate will pause the trial from Friday evening to Saturday evening this week to honor a request by a Trump attorney who observes the Jewish Sabbath, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard

“We respect their request and of course will accommodate it,” Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

Discussions about the structure of the trial are ongoing, Goodman said on Sunday.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Reporting by Reuters’ Ted Hesson, and AP’s Lisa Mascaro and Hope Yen.