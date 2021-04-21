‘What stops this from happening 5 months later?’: Winston-Salem activist looks forward after Derek Chauvin found guilty

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem community activists played a big part in leading rallies and marches in the city following George Floyd’s death. Now some of those same voices are asking, “What’s next?”

They say justice was served for Floyd, but more work needs to be done.

“We still have not addressed how do we prevent this from happening again? What stops this from happening five months later, five years later, 15 years later? We still have not addressed that,” said Miranda Jones with Hate Out of Winston.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd died in police custody. Nearly a year later a jury found the former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, guilty of murder.

“You know I cried already. I did my crying. I did my cheering. Now it’s time to push the movement even further,” said Frankie Gist with HOPE Dealers Outreach.

Last summer, thousands of activists, advocates and allies marched through the city in solidarity against police brutality.

Some of those same individuals are determined to make sure that energy and focus on the streets translates to systemic change.

“We got to have a seat at the table. Protesting is good, rallying is good, but we must have a seat at the table,” said Gist.

Their message is: A guilty verdict doesn’t bring Floyd back, so don’t let his death be in vain.

Organizers are planning a “What’s Next” rally on Saturday at Winston Square Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.