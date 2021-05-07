What makes the North Carolina Zoo different from about 90% of other zoos in the US?

The North Carolina Zoo strives to care for animals at the zoo and around the world. 

Part of that mission is being a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, also known as the AZA.   

It’s a rigorous process to be a part of that organization, including a mountain of paperwork and an in-depth inspection. 

The Zoo must prove how it maintains superior care for animals, works on conservation projects and educates the public to help animals and the environment.   

Only about 10% of the 2,000 zoos in the country pass the process. 

Shannon Smith shows us why the zoo has remained an AZA member since 1984 in this week’s Zoo Filez.

