(WGHP) — Here’s a rundown of the Jan. 6 cases involving North Carolinians based on information posted on the Capitol Breach database.

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 2:50:39 pm, depicting BAER cheering at the entrance of the tunnel while rioters inside the tunnel participate in a heave-ho effort against the police line

LOCATION OF ARREST: Asheville

ARRESTED: June, 26, 2023.

CHARGES:

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

LOCATION OF ARREST: Garner

ARRESTED: Feb. 1, 2021.

CHARGES: Feb. 7, 2022 — Pleaded guilty to:

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: May 10, 2022 — 24 months of probation after 9 days of intermittent confinement (3 consecutive weekends) and $500 restitution.

In the plea agreement Baker admitted that he had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and remained near the rotunda for approximately one hour while he broadcast video live on his cellular phone. He tried to enter the rotunda but stopped because of diminishing cell signal. He continued to broadcast under the name “Stephen Ignoramus.” FOX8 reporting on Feb. 8, 2022

USCP surveillance showing Beddingfield continuing to walk north via the east front corridor and approaching the Senate Chamber. USCP surveillance showing Beddingfield exiting the Capitol through the North Door of the Capitol.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Smithfield

ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2022

CHARGES:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding officers

SENTENCED: 38 months incarceration followed by 24 months supervised released and $2,000 restitution

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 12:58 p.m., Beddingfield jumped over a barricade and charged toward a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers who were near the scaffolding that had previously been erected outside the southwest side of the building. A crowd surrounded the officers. At approximately 1:06 p.m., Beddingfield attacked the officers, jabbing at them with a metal flagpole he had brought with him. Soon thereafter, Beddingfield can be seen throwing a metal rod at law enforcement. He remained on the restricted grounds, moving about, before entering the Capitol at approximately 2:38 p.m. through a door on the upper west terrace. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

LOCATION OF ARREST: Charlotte

ARRESTED: April 12, 2021.

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Obstruction of justice/official proceeding

LOCATION OF ARREST: Belmont

CHARGED: Oct. 6, 2022.

CHARGES: Bertino is charged as a member of the Proud Boys along with Charles Donohue and pleaded guilty on the same day he was charged, Oct. 6, to two counts:

Seditious conspiracy

Unlawful possession of a firearm

SENTENCED: 5 years of probation

Bertino traveled to Washington with other Proud Boys in December 2020 and was stabbed during a fight, according to court documents. He was not in Washington for the Jan. 6 riot because he was still recovering from his injuries, court papers say. Bertino participated in planning sessions in the days leading up to Jan. 6 and received encrypted messages as early as Jan. 4 indicating that Proud Boys were discussing possibly storming the Capitol, according to authorities. AP reporting on Oct. 6, 2022

Officer L.H.’s body-worn camera shows Aiden Bilyard pointing the nozzle of the canister toward a line of uniformed law enforcement officers from both the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police and activating the propellant, discharging an orange-colored liquid spray against the group of officers.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Raleigh

ARRESTED: Nov. 22, 2001

CHARGES: Charged on eight counts related to being in the Capitol and wielding a dangerous weapon, he pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to one count:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon

SENTENCED: March 17, 2023 — 3 years and 4 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and $3,500 in restitution.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., Bilyard was among a crowd of rioters illegally gathered in the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol grounds. He carried a gold-colored canister of “home defense pepper gel.” Bilyard pointed the nozzle of the canister at officers who were attempting to prevent the mob from proceeding further towards the Capitol Building. He then discharged the chemical irritant towards the group of officers. Immediately after he sprayed the irritant, Bilyard and other rioters overwhelmed the police line, causing the officers to retreat through a stairwell to the Lower West Terrace. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

David Worth Bowman

LOCATION OF ARREST: Raleigh

CHARGED: March 6, 2023.

CHARGES: One felony and four misdemeanors:

Obstructing, influencing, or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so (felony)

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Entering or remaining on the floor of a House of Congress without authorization

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings

LOCATION OF ARREST: Asheville

INDICTED: Feb. 5, 2021. ARRESTED: Feb. 18, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022, to Count 1 of six original charges:

Obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder and aiding and abetting

SENTENCED: Dec. 6, 2022 — 5 months in prison. 3 years of probation.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Cantwell joined other rioters at the front of one of the entrances into the Capitol and used his cellphone to make several video recordings of individuals battling with law enforcement officers. During one of the recordings, he yelled for rioters to “get the door open.” At another point, he yelled that they needed “fresh patriots to the front.” At times, Cantwell can be seen participating in the mob rocking back and forth while others chanted “heave ho” as they pushed against police. He also helped propel a flagpole toward the Lower West Terrace tunnel, where a variety of objects were used to assault police. Cantwell recorded several videos while on restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In one video, estimated to be taken between 2:15 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. Cantwell filmed himself as he said, “we’ve essentially stormed the Capitol building … we’re tired of the bulls***.” In another video from the same time and locations, Cantwell proclaimed, “liberty or death.” U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia



Christopher Carnell

LOCATION OF ARREST: Cary

CHARGED: March 2, 2023.

CHARGES: One felony and four misdemeanors:

Obstructing, influencing, or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so (felony)

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Entering or remaining on the floor of a House of Congress without authorization

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings

Charles Donohoe

LOCATION OF ARREST: Kernersville

ARRESTED: March 17, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on April 8, 2022, to two of six original charges:

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Assaulting, resisting or impeding officers

PLEA AGREEMENT: Donohoe was state president of Proud Boys and was affiliated with five members charged with seditious conspiracy. As part of a plea agreement, Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation. Donohoe faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to eight years in prison on the charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. Both charges also carry potential financial penalties. No sentencing date was set.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Fayetteville

ARRESTED: July 24, 2021.

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Theft of government property, aiding and abetting

CCTV video shows a man appearing to be David Joseph Gietzen pushing the U.S. Capitol Police officer’s shield. The suspect is identified by his white helmet and green jacket.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Sanford

ARRESTED: May 11, 2022.

CHARGES:

Civil disorder aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, 2 counts

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Law enforcement identified Gietzen in an open source video located in the Internet

Archive “WayBack Machine,” a website that captures and preserves internet material available

at various times on the Internet. … In the video, Gietzen is seen pushing an officer during a series of hand-to-hand confrontations between members of the public and MPD and Capitol Police Officers, respectively. … In the same video moments later, an officer winds up surrounded by members of the crowd and Gietzen appears to grab the officer by the throat or face mask. Court documents, statement of facts

LOCATION OF ARREST: Cary

ARRESTED: Oct. 14, 2021.

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

LOCATION OF ARREST: Sanford

ARRESTED: May 26, 2023

CHARGES:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and U.S. Capitol Police, which includes body camera and security camera footage from inside of the U.S. Capitol Building, appears to show Johnny Harris inside of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, specifically inside of the Rotunda and in a hallway just outside of the Rotunda.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Shelby

ARRESTED: March 18, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded built to:

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

SENTENCED: 7 months in prison.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Raleigh

ARRESTED: April 9, 2021.

CHARGES:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

LOCATION OF ARREST: Claremont

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty to:

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: March 21, 2022 — 60 days in jail to be followed by 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.

UPDATE: Aug. 18, 2023 — An appeals court in Washington found James Little’s sentence, which included both imprisonment and probation, was wrong for his misdemeanor conviction and ordered a new sentence.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Fort Bragg

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022, to:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, one of seven charges he had faced with codefendant Cody Mattice

SENTENCED: July 15, 2022 — 44 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Hayesville

ARRESTED: Jan. 8, 2021.

CHARGES: He pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2021, to one count of four:

Interstate communication and threats

SENTENCED: Dec. 14, 2021 — 28 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Matthews

ARRESTED: May 20, 2022

CHARGES:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: 4 months in prison.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: June 16, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty to one of four original charges:

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: Jan. 20, 2022 — 15 days of incarceration, $500 fine and $500 restitution.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Conover

ARRESTED: March 9, 2021.

CHARGES: Charged with his wife Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, he pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to two counts of the original six he had faced and agreed to cooperate with investigators by allowing them access to his social media accounts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting a police officer

SENTENCED: 41 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and a fine/restitution for $2,000

LOCATION OF ARREST: Cherryville

ARRESTED: March 1, 2001.

CHARGES:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

SENTENCED: 7 months in prison and 12 months of supervised release with a $2,000 fine.

Christopher Spencer (US DOJ)

LOCATION OF ARREST: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2021.

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

LOCATION OF ARREST: Durham

ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2021, to one of five original counts:

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: Jan. 19, 2022 — 90 days incarceration, $500 restitution

LOCATION OF ARREST: Brevard

ARRESTED: June 16, 2023

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

At 3:09 p.m., St. Onge made his way further into the tunnel and joined in with the crowd’s concerted push against the police line. Specifically, CCTV footage shows St. Onge. pushing, with great effort, against other rioters in an attempt to collectively breach the police line. At approximately 3:18 p.m., the police inside the tunnel gained momentum and successfully pushed the rioters, including St. Onge, out of the tunnel. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia



A surveillance image allegedly shows Laura Steele in the U.S. Capitol. (US DOJ)

LOCATION OF ARREST: Thomasville

ARRESTED: Feb. 17, 2021.

CHARGES: She is one of eight defendants from the Oath Keepers and is named in seven of nine charges.

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties

Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Tampering with documents and proceedings and aiding and abetting (she’s the only one of several charged with this). Burned and destroyed evidence in involvement in the attack

SENTENCED: 1 year in prison, 6 months home incarceration and three years supervised release

At the top of the steps, [the group Laura Steele was with] joined the mob of other rioters who had overcome officers guarding the door. Once inside, the group split up. Half the group, including defendant Laura Steele, joined rioters attempting to push their way through a line of Metropolitan Police Department Officer (MPD) officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate Chamber. The officers were forced to deploy chemical spray to hold back the mob. Steele and others then retreated, regrouped, exited the Capitol, and met up with the other members of the Oath Keepers. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia



LOCATION OF ARREST: Conover

ARRESTED: Sept. 14, 2021.

CHARGES: Charged with her husband Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey, she pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to one count of the original five she had faced and agreed to cooperate with investigators by allowing them access to her social media accounts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

SENTENCED: Eight months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and a fine/restitution of $2,000 for obstruction of an official proceeding.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Newton Grove

CHARGED: May 4, 2022.

CHARGES: He pleaded guilty on the day he was charged, May 4:

Seditious conspiracy

Obstruction of an official proceeding

STATUS: He is a member of the Oath Keepers charged with leader Stewart Rhodes on two counts and is said to have helped plan the attack and destroyed his cell phone. He is said to be the first Oath Keeper to enter the Capitol. He has agreed to testify in ongoing court cases. No sentencing date has been set. He could face a prison term of between 63 and 78 months and fines of $25,000 to $250,000. He has agreed to $2,000 in restitution and waived various rights.

LOCATION OF ARREST: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: March 5, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022, to:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

SENTENCED: Nov. 28, 2022 — 3 years of probation, including 12 months of home detention, 100 hours of community service and $2,000 restitution.