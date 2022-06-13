(WGHP) — The temperatures are climbing as we get closer and closer to summer, and officials are reminding people to not leave their pets in the car during the heat.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to the community that leaving a pet in a car, even for just a few minutes, can be deadly to your four-legged friends.

As pets owners head out for summer fun, they should remember that unattended pets in hot cars can be disastrous and deadly.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in as little as ten minutes, so even quick trips into the store can pose a danger to your pet. Even if it’s only 75 degrees outside, it can be too hot inside the car for a pet.

Cracking a window or parking in a shady spot do not fully mitigate the high interior temperatures of a parked car on a hot day.

What do you do if you see a pet locked in a car?

If the car is parked at a business, ask them to make an announcement to find the owner.

If the pet seems like it’s in distress, call local law enforcement.

Do NOT attempt to break into a vehicle on your own. This is illegal.

Allow first responders space to do their job when they arrive.

Do not confront the pet owner. Be a good witness for first responders.

What are the signs of heatstroke in pets?

Heavy panting

Glazed over eyes

Unsteadiness

Vomiting

Lethargy

Seizures

Heatstroke can lead to organ damage and even be fatal.

Taking your furry friends out should be fun for everyone, don’t leave your pets in a hot car.