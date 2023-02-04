BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

SPRUCE UP YOUR CAT AND DOG AT HOME WITH THESE 12 GROOMING PRODUCTS

Regular grooming is not only helpful in keeping your pet looking dapper, but it’s actually necessary for maintaining your furry friend’s health, including ear care and oral care. With their de-shedding treatments and professional training, nothing can completely replace a visit to an experienced groomer. However, with the right tools and practice, anyone can keep their pet clean and healthy without leaving the house.

Plus, your pets are sure to love the bonding time, even if your feline friend doesn’t quite show their appreciation. So, check out these 12 grooming products to spruce up your cat or dog at home.

THE IMPORTANCE OF GROOMING YOUR PET

While people often get their hair or nails done to improve their appearance or feel better, grooming a pet is actually akin to a doctor’s appointment. The ASPCA says, “Grooming is as important as bringing your pet to the vet for regular checkups” for a variety of reasons. Grooming is essential for cats and dogs prone to matting hair, as matts could cause skin irritation. If matted hair traps feces or fleas, it could also lead to infection.

Regular nail trims are also crucial in grooming to keep your pet healthy. Uncut nails can break off, bleed and cause an infection. Nails that aren’t adequately trimmed may also cause joint pain if pets are forced to walk with misaligned pads. In addition, grooming is essential for detecting early problems that may be obscured by hair, such as bumps or open wounds.

STEPS FOR GROOMING YOUR PET LIKE A PRO

Organizing your tools and workspace: No one wants a wet dog to run and shake around the house while searching for a towel. Before grooming, ensure you have a workspace prepped with all the necessary tools, such as a grooming rake or pet shampoo.

12 BEST GROOMING PRODUCTS FOR CATS AT DOGS

GoPets Dematting Comb With 2 Sided Professional Grooming Rake

Effortlessly clear matts and tangles with this two-sided grooming rake. The lower density side is ideal for stubborn matts, while the higher density side is an undercoat rake and detangler to control shedding. Don’t worry about hurting your furry friend since the teeth have dull, rounded edges. Sold by Amazon

Go Pet Club Pet Dog Grooming Table With Arm

Consider a grooming table for a professional experience that keeps your pet from running around the house. The rubber-capped feet keep the table from slipping, and the goal-post-style legs allow for convenient storage. Plus, the grooming arm is adjustable to fit all pet sizes. Sold by Amazon

HandsOn Pet Grooming Gloves

For dogs, cats, horses and more pets, ditch the traditional grooming brush and opt for this grooming glove. It’s perfect for de-shedding, scrubbing during a bath or gently massaging pets with gentle nodules. Sold by Amazon

Nature’s Miracle Deodorizing Bath Wipes

These bath wipes are ideal for tough dirt patches or pets who don’t like water. They’re alcohol-free and safe to use every day. Sold by Amazon

Tropiclean Papaya and Coconut Luxury 2-in-1 Pet Shampoo And Conditioner

This 2-in-1 shampoo removes dirt and debris from hair while also conditioning the coat to remove tangles. Since it’s soap-free, it’s gentle enough for most pets and won’t wash away topical treatments. Sold by Amazon

Flying Pig High Velocity Dog Pet Grooming Dryer With Heater

Don’t worry about your living room smelling like a damp dog, thanks to this pet dryer. Choose between low or high settings that run from 81 to 160 degrees. It also comes with a 10-foot flexible hose and two types of nozzles to reach all the nooks and crannies. Sold by Amazon

Andis 22340 ProClip 2-Speed Pet Clippers

Trim even the thickest animal hair with these pet clippers. Since it doesn’t make a lot of noise while operating, pets won’t get spooked by the sound. The detachable blade also changes out quickly. Sold by Amazon

Aquapaw Pet Bath Sprayer and Scrubber Tool In One

This 2-in-1 grooming tool allows you to scrub and rinse your pet simultaneously, eliminating awkwardly pouring water with one hand while scrubbing with the other. With the on-off button located in your palm, it’s effortless to control. Sold by Amazon

Casfuy Dog And Cat Nail Grinder

The advanced diamond drum bit grinder offers a safe and comfortable option for trimming pet nails. It features three ports and two speeds to suit small, medium and large animals with unique nail hardness. Sold by Amazon

GoPets Pet Nail Clipper For Large Dogs And Cats

These professional quality nail clippers are ideal for cats or dogs and are designed to stay sharp for years. The quick sensor safety guard also prevents overcutting to reduce the risk of injury to your pets. Sold by Amazon

Pets & Pupps Toothbrush for Dogs And Cats

Remove plaque from your pet’s teeth and promote healthy gums with this dual-sided toothbrush that accommodates pets of all sizes. The non-slip, easy-grip handle makes it simple to brush hard-to-reach areas. Sold by Amazon

Pupmate Paw Cleaner

Keep your furry friends’ paws clean with this no-rinse waterless foam cleaner. It features a detachable silicone brush that’s gentle on paws while removing dirt and odor. Sold by Amazon

