Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will not open on time

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe management team released a statement Monday, saying the water park will not open as normally planned on May 23.

The full statement is provided below:

"While we look forward to welcoming each of you to Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe this season, there is a great deal of uncertainty for us all surrounding the current COVID-19 situation.

Our highest priority remains the safety of all of our Team Members and Guests, and we’re closely following the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and health experts. Because of the shutdown of preseason preparations, we know we won’t be ready to start our season as normally planned on May 23. While it’s too soon to confidently provide an opening date, please know we remain committed to opening Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe this summer for you to enjoy as soon as safely possible.

To our devoted Season Passholders: we want to thank you for your support in good times and bad, and reaffirm our commitment to you by automatically extending your current 2020 Season Pass through the end of June 2021. This will come at no cost to you and requires no action on your part. At a later point, Passholders will be able to extend their 2021 Season Pass to cover that entire summer at a reduced rate.

We invite you to check our website regularly and follow our social media channels for updates. Guests with specific questions can visit www.emeraldpointe.com/covid-19, where we’re answering some Frequently Asked Questions, or email us at www.emeraldpointe.com/hours-and-directions/contact-us .

We appreciate your understanding and value your support during these challenging times."