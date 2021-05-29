Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe reopens over Memorial Day weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wet’n Wild reopened on Saturday after not having been open since 2019.

The water park opened at 10 a.m. Admission at the gate is $48.99 for regular, and $36.99 for junior.

Wet’n Wild is asking people who have season passes to print them in advance or have them pulled up on their phones when they arrive.

There are no restrictions at this time other than masks being required for unvaccinated people.

Click here to read the Wet’n Wild safety guidelines.

All 36 rides and attractions are open, and new events will be announced in June.

The water park has a majorly full staff and are still hiring.

Up to 600 employees were trained in preparation for the reopening. Not all are new to Wet’n Wild.

Johnathon Jessup is a re-hire.

“It’s wonderful. So being not opened last year was, you know, a little devastating because I love it here. It’s like a family. It’s a very enjoyable place to work,” Jessup said.