Wet weekend in Triad could see chance of snowflakes mixed with rain late Saturday, Sunday, early Monday

The new week is expected to begin wet — and there could be snowflakes mixed in there.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd began looking ahead to Saturday, the prelude to what is expected to be a cold and wet Sunday.

“Just around daybreak, high thin clouds start to move into our sky, so tomorrow we’ll be watching those clouds increasing from west to east,” Byrd said. “It’s still going to be a dry day, and rather chilly but we’re going to have to be monitoring that storm out to our west because it may bring in some snowflakes before the weekend is over with.”

Byrd says, if we do see snowflakes, that would happen Saturday night into Sunday morning, and it would be most likely mixed in with rain.

“37 is our forecast high with most of the day just being wet, not necessarily wintry,” Byrd said of Sunday’s forecast. “Again, you may have some snowflakes mixed in with the rain early Sunday morning, and it may taper off as a little bit of snow or snow/rain mix early Monday morning.”

The rest of the workweek is expected to be dry and temperatures will gradually warm up.