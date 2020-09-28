Western Rockingham Middle School becomes third school in Rockingham County to close due to coronavirus exposure

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A week after opening doors to students, three middle schools in Rockingham County are moving back to remote learning after COVID-19 exposure in multiple classrooms.

On Sunday, the school district sent out notices for Reidsville, Western Rockingham and Holmes Middle schools saying that students who attend the schools will need to learn online from Monday until Oct. 11.

The district began transitioning to a plan with a mix of in-person and online learning a week ago.

School leaders at Reidsville and Western Rockingham Middle schools say the exposure happened in seventh grade classrooms and impacted multiple classrooms, which is why the entire school has to close for two weeks.

The exposure in Holmes Middle School was initially thought ot be confined to one classroom, and the plan was to have only those students and teacher quarantine and learn remotely, but on Sunday, school leaders released a new statement saying that there had been more than five positive or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. The school opted to close because five cases qualifies as a cluster.

The functional skills self-contained classroom at Rockingham Middle School is also closed through at least Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 exposure. The school is working with health officials on that to see if more action needs to be taken.