Western Alamance High School teacher accused of indecent liberties with student avoids jail time

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Western Alamance High School teacher facing indecent liberties with a student charges was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation on Monday.

Kenneth Lockner pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Lockner was arrested and charged in November 2019.

In court Monday, the judge gave Lockner two consecutive 6- to 17-month sentences that were suspended for 36 months.

This means Lockner will not serve time in jail so long as he does not violate the terms of his probation.