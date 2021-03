West Forsyth High School football games canceled after positive COVID-19 test

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — West Forsyth High School is canceling football games after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement on Thursday:

WS/FCS Athletics and West Forsyth High School are canceling two upcoming West Forsyth football games. Tonight’s West Forsyth Junior Varsity game against East Surry High School is canceled. The West Forsyth Varsity football game against East Forsyth, which was scheduled for Friday, March 12, is also canceled.

School officials at West Forsyth were made aware a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 today. After extensive contact tracing and following safety protocols, school officials have excluded several student athletes out of precaution.