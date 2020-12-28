‘We’re going to celebrate him’: Family of man shot, killed in Davidson County remember him as kind, humble

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 2700 block of Friendship Ledford Road.

Evan Honaker’s family tells FOX8 the 24-year-old was shot and later died from his injuries.

He went to West Forsyth High School, worked at Burke Street Pub and was a mechanic at Pit Stop Performance in Mocksville.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, helping a friend,” said Melonie martin, his mother. “It’s kind of surreal. We’ve all gone through different stages in the last couple of days. It comes in waves.”

Evan Honaker (credit: Erin Honaker)

Evan Honaker (credit: Erin Honaker)

His family says they’re happy to see the Facebook posts where people have shared positive memories of Evan.

“You can just go through there and see them one after another. ‘I’m going to miss you,’ ‘ you’re so loved,’ ‘you always had my back,’ ‘you were always there for me.’ We couldn’t be prouder of that,” Martin said.

Martin says she got a phone call at 1 a.m. on Christmas from someone letting her know Evan had been killed.

“Our Christmases will never be the same, and we’re going to celebrate him. He deserved it,” Martin said. “Pay it forward. Everything you saw Evan do that you commended him for, pay it forward. Be more like him. This world would be a much better place if we were all like Evan”

Evan’s brother, Matthew Morgan, says he was a humble person.

“Think about what you’re actually fighting and feuding over and determine whether it’s worth it in the end if something like this would’ve turned out for your family over something so senseless,” Morgan said.

A second man was stabbed in the incident and is being treated at a local hospital, deputies say.

The case remains under investigation.