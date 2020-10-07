Wentworth Elementary fourth graders temporarily moved to remote-only learning

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Wentworth Elementary School is moving all fourth graders to remote-only learning temporarily.

Rockingham County Schools released the following information:

“We wanted to make sure you knew of this information in case you traveled to Wentworth Elementary and visited the fourth grade during this week. Anyone considered directly exposed has already been personally notified. If you have not received a direct phone call, you are not considered directly exposed. However, this has impacted our fourth grade from being able to conduct in-person learning. Therefore, all of our fourth grade will be on virtual learning beginning Wednesday, October 7, 2020 through Wednesday, October 21, 2020. In-person learning will resume for the impacted 4th grade classrooms on Thursday, October 22, 2020. All other students not impacted by the direct exposure will return on their typical learning days of AA/BB beginning Thursday, October 8, 2020 for all BB students and Monday, October 12, 2020 for all AA students. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.“