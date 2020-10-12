Well-Spring Group considering building apartment community for aging adults in Greensboro’s Fisher Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The past could soon be meeting the present and becoming the future in one historic Greensboro neighborhood.

Many people living in the city of Greensboro are getting older, much like some of the homes in Fisher Park that still stand there, some since the early 1900s.

As the population ages, the need for more suitable housing is growing.

Several lots of land on the corner of Fisher Avenue and Greene Street could be the solution.

The Well-Spring Group is thinking about buying that property to create a downtown apartment community, geared towards aging adults.

The organization already has a retirement community and senior living residences in other areas of the city.

This new potential spot is close to downtown.

Right now, there’s just a garden and a few homes that house nonprofit organizations and families.

The land is currently owned by the First Presbyterian Church. But not for long.

The Well-Spring Group is in talks with leaders of the church to possibly purchase the lots across from the church.

A spokesperson told FOX8, the group “recognized a shortage of attractive, quality housing in Greensboro … geared towards the unique needs of older adults.”

In January, a Greensboro study showed nearly 14 percent of the city’s population was at least 65 years old.

It’s the highest percentage in the past 10 years, indicating that Greensboro has shifted to be an older generation.

That presents a problem in finding suitable housing to fit everyone’s needs.

The Well-Spring Group’s plan is to transform the lots of land into an apartment community for people aged 62 and older.

Because Fisher Park is historic and protected, representatives from the Well-Spring Group have already spoken with the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association to discuss their vision and be upfront with their ideas.

The group wants to make sure that they “honor the history and the special aesthetic” of the neighborhood and work collaboratively with everyone who lives there.

FOX8 did speak with a member of the Neighborhood Association Board. They said there aren’t any concrete details in the potential plan right now, as the Well-Spring Group has not purchased the property, nor has it been approved to be rezoned yet.