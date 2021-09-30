Welcome Parker! Conservators Center debuts adorable new tiger cub

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — The Animal Park is welcoming a little bundle of joy!

The Animal Park at the Conservators Center announced Thursday the arrival of a tiger cub named Parker.

Parker is four months old. The facility he was originally heading to couldn’t accept him and the Animal Park became his new home!

Visitors can see Parker during specific times on upcoming weekends as he adjusts to his new habitat, pool and his barrage of adoring fans.

Parker is a playful little guy, so you might see him stalker or pouncing as he explores. But he is a baby, so he may just be taking a nap.

Parker is intrigued by everything, especially people. He doesn’t want to miss anything!

On October 9, the Animal Park will host a day of Self-Guided Safaris from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the public to welcome Parker, as well as visit the rest of the animals in the park.

Parker’s habitat is next to the Animal Park’s older male tiger, Wic, who Parker just thinks is so cool! He’s learning a lot about being a big tiger. He’s practicing his “chuffle”, which is a normal sound for tigers to greet each other, but he was a little spooked when his call was met by the howls of his neighbors, which includes wolves and coyotes!

Animal Park at the Conservators Center (APCC) is a nonprofit zoological park, more information about the Animal Park, including reservation information and employment or volunteer opportunities, can be found at www.animalparknc.org.