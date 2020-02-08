Wedding venue in High Point closes suddenly, leaving couples in limbo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine finding out the place where you plan to have your wedding is closing.

That's exactly what happened when several brides found out through the grapevine the venue they booked closed suddenly.

We're talking thousands of dollars people have spent at Noah's Event Venue in High Point.

The company filed for bankruptcy last year but the owners thought they could pay back their creditors. That apparently wasn't enough for a judge who ordered the company to cease all operations.

FOX8's Danielle Jackson has the story in the video above.