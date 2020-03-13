Wedding planners in the Triad adjusting after coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Triad wedding planner is adjusting for COVID-19 but is encouraging couples not to panic ahead of their big day.

Master Wedding Planner Jennifer Ball is the owner of Knot Your Average Events.

She sent clients a four-page document giving them options should they choose to postpone, cancel or move forward with their weddings.

Ball says contracts don’t address circumstances related to a pandemic.

“We as vendors have to step up. We have to have empathy toward our clients, toward our families,” she said.

Ball is waiving fees based on how couples decide to proceed.

Ball’s team is increasing precautionary measures for weddings moving forward.

Couples are being asked to start gathering cleaning supplies so venues can be thoroughly disinfected.

They’re also being asked to consider how food is served and cutting the number of guests to under 100.

Brandy Herring is getting married March 21.

She has already notified family and friends who have medical conditions to use their best judgment.

Her wedding that had a count of 140, including vendors, will go on as planned.

“I definitely am not taking the advisory lightly at all, but I do think that in such short notice it's very difficult to try to squeeze our event down to that size at the moment,” Herring said.

“I know those that are medically compromised that have some issues and those that are also concerned about contracting anything, I know those people are probably most likely not going to show up anyways. So, I think we're probably going to fall somewhere within the guidelines just as a default of people taking their own personal precautions.”

Ball hopes other wedding companies will be as flexible as possible to put couples at ease, but to also help an industry that can’t afford to take a major hit.

“This is our career that's on the line as well. This is how we provide for our families also, so we ask for you to stay,” Ball said.