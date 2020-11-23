Website offers ‘dream job’ paying you $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Have you ever wished you could get paid to watch Christmas movies?

Reviews.org is offering a “dream job” that pays you $2,500 to spend 25 days watching 25 Christmas movies.

You’ll have to fill out a short post-movie survey that asks you questions like did the film make you feel holiday cheer or that sense of nostalgia that comes up this time of year.

The lucky “job recipients” will also get a one-year subscription to seven streaming services for participating in the 25-day movie marathon.

Applications are open now through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 4.

To apply, you have to be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S. to apply.

Click here to enter.