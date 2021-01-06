Barstool Sports helps struggling business in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has hit restaurants hard.

Some have had to shut down for the last time. Steak Street in High Point is one of many still trying to hang on.

The two decades old restaurant is now getting thousands of dollars in help from an unlikely source.

“It’s almost like winning the lottery,” said Sandy Wrenn, the owner of Steak Street off of Eastchester Drive. In late December, Wrenn applied to the Barstool Fund, a multimillion dollar effort to help small businesses by popular website Barstool Sports.

On Sunday, she received a FaceTime call she thought was from her kids.

“I assumed it was them,” she said. “As you can imagine my shock when I saw David Portnoy’s face.”

Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. He called with some much-needed help.

“I was walking through the house, and I just had to sit down on a bench in the hall,” she said. “It was quite a moment.”

Portnoy offered $30,000 to keep Wrenn’s New Orleans inspired restaurant doors open. Her reaction was posted to Portnoy’s professional Facebook account on Monday afternoon. It’s been viewed more than 75,000 times.

The response from her former employees and customers from around the country is overwhelming.

“My phone was going crazy all night long,” she said.

From cancelled reservations to tightened dining restrictions, the past 10 months are some she and her husband Carl Wrenn never expected.

“As they started getting cancelled, one after the other, we were wondering how will we make it,” Sandy said. “We’re losing more money to be open than we would just to close the doors because we still have only about 30 to 35% of a normal business.”

It’s a $10,000 to 15,000 loss each week that has forced her to lay off some of the restaurant staff.

“We just can’t keep the same payroll for a fraction of the business,” she said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic Steak Street had around 55 employees. Now it has 32 employees.

The $30,000 from the Barstool Fund is going to help her current employees.

“We want to be here for more proposals and rehearsal dinners and special occasions,” Sandy said. “We’re going to fight every bit of the way to make it through.”

She hasn’t received the money from the Barstool Fund yet. She’s submitted paperwork and expects it soon.