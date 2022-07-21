FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Wednesday night on a “Post Roe World” at Florence Baptist Temple’s regular Wednesday night service, calling for anti-abortion legislation in all 50 states.

In Pence’s nearly 40-minute speech, he spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to pass bans on abortions. Pence said since Roe v. Wade, there have been 62 million abortions in the United States.

Pence is referencing a number from the National Right to Life Committee. Pew Research, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Guttmacher Institute, shows the number of abortions in the United States has steadily declined since the late 1970s.

Pence mentioned the three conservative Supreme Court Justices who were appointed during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“They made possible that decision just a few short weeks ago, that ended the judicial tyranny of Roe v. Wade,” Pence said.

Pence said the Supreme Court “restored democracy” and said America was “liberated” from Roe v. Wade.

Pence said, “Without a doubt, the Supreme Court was right to overturn Roe v. Wade.” He called Roe v. Wade a “moral, legal, and constitutional travesty.”

“I believe with all my heart, that with Roe gone, we have the opportunity to become a more perfect union,” Pence said.

Pence mentioned a bill introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) that would fine crisis pregnancy centers for misleading women about reproductive health.

Pence called for electing anti-abortion people into office, and vouched for the re-election of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, as well as re-electing Tim Scott to the Senate and sending Russell Fry to the House.

“Be prepared to persevere,” Pence said. “It may well take as long to win this country for life as it took for us to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Pence told the crowd to keep giving love and care to women with unplanned pregnancies. Pence also said it should not cost more than a year’s salary to adopt a child.

“Let us tell our elected officials, that as you move the law forward to protect the unborn, let us also re-double our commitment to provide care and support to expectant mothers, to newborns and young families,” Pence said.

Pence said it’s time to restore a culture of life.

“We save the babies, we will save America,” Pence said to applause from the audience.

Pence called for anti-abortion legislation in all 50 states.

“We must resolve that we will not rest, we will not relent, until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation,” Pence said.

Pence also mentioned that “life in America is winning,” despite a recent CBS News poll that shows more than half of Americans disagree with the Supreme Court ruling.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison from South Carolina, said Pence calling for a nationwide ban on all abortions shows the former vice president is out of touch with the everyday American.

“This tour Mike Pence is on is an extremism tour,” Harrison said. “For the first time in 50 years, we’re rolling back the rights and freedoms of American people.”

Earlier Wednesday, Pence spoke to members of the Republican Study Committee on Capitol Hill, where members thanked Pence for his courage on Jan. 6, according to reporting from The Hill. The report states the 2024 election was brought up but Pence was focused on the 2022 midterms.

Pence has made early visits to primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, fueling speculation he plans to run for president. A Coastal Carolina University processor told News13 said Pence’s stop in South Carolina is a likely indicator.

News13 asked Pence Wednesday night about the White House. He did not have a response.

A couple of people in line to get into the church told News13 they’d vote for Mike Pence for president. One man said he’d vote for Pence over Trump based on electability.

Pence is scheduled to be in Arizona on Friday and in Washington next week.