‘We need to get our kids vaccinated’: Where do children fit in North Carolina’s vaccine timeline?

Vaccinations start next week for people in North Carolina with high-risk medical conditions, but the state is not booking appointments for anyone under 16, which means Annabelle Hanson is stuck at the end of the line.

The 9-year-old lives with cystic fibrosis, a disease that attacks the lungs and leaves patients dangerously susceptible to respiratory infections like COVID-19.

“We want to get out kids vaccinated. They need to be part of this, not only for their own health but the community’s,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Pediatric vaccine trials have been limited and are just starting to gain momentum.

Ohl says there is a light on the horizon for children but cautioned against rushing the process.

“We want to see the exact data and the approval in children that it is safe and effective in that group too,” Ohl said.

The Hanson family says this last year of isolation is nothing new for those living with cystic fibrosis.

“In many ways, it is kind of a bad joke, but we’ve said with many other CF families that we’ve been preparing for this all of her life at least,” said Mark Hanson, Annabelle’s dad.

“It hasn’t really been different because in the past years I would wear a mask anyways just so that other people would stay away from us,” Annabelle Hanson said.

She’s been hunkered down during the pandemic and as a result, her home has transformed into a makeshift clinic.

“I have several tools at home that I would have only seen in a hospital in the past because I’m trying to monitor her health the best I can,” Mark Hanson said.

The Hanson’s hope families in their same position will get the chance to protect their loved ones from the virus sooner than later.

“People with underlying medical conditions like cystic fibrosis or any other number of diseases or disorders already have enough to contend with in life, so it would be really nice to get to a point where COVID is one less thing to worry about,” Mark Hanson said.

Ohl expects the state to start vaccinating children 12 and older by the start of fall and children 12 and younger in 2022.