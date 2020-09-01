‘We have nothing to hide’: Detention officers will begin wearing body cameras in Guilford County jails

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers announced Tuesday morning that all detention officers will begin wearing body camera devices inside Guilford County facilities.

“We want people to understand that nothing going on inside our locations has been hidden. Nothing,” Rogers said during a news conference.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the 175 cameras totaled approximately $225,000 from the county’s computer and technology budget.

“I’ve had concerns about wanting to make sure that my detention officers, one that they’re doing their jobs as they should, that’s real. The next thing I want to make sure is that they’re protected,” Rogers said.

He explained staff has been trained about proper policies for wearing the cameras, which are to be activated when an officer is approached by an inmate, or during any confrontation in the jails.

“There’s things that need to be done and put in place to help bring not just this organization but organizations around the country up to the 21st century. Things have changed, things are changing,” Rogers said.

The Guilford County sheriff also referenced calls to defund police departments across the country during recent unrest against police brutality and systemic racism.

“People talk about wanting to defund the police, it’s not defund the police, it’s not that. You don’t want that, you want us to make sure we have things in place to bring reform and the training that we all need, including myself,” he said.

Rogers said ideally, he would request another $6 million on top of the department’s $71 million yearly budget.

“To make sure that the men and women have the training, the tools and the salaries they need to maintain,” he said. “When you look at the job that has to be done in law enforcement it’s not going to be done without the money, you have to have the budget.”

Rogers said the county’s detention centers already have hallway cameras installed. He said inmates’ family members will be able to review body camera footage if they request to do so through proper channels.