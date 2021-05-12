‘We didn’t think he was going to make it several times’: Randolph County grandpa beats odds, survives COVID-19

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Against all odds a 77-year-old farmer from Sophia is back home after battling COVID-19.

Edwin Beeson hugged his family for the first time in four months this week.

He was diagnosed with the virus in January and since then, he’s spent more than 120 days in different medical facilities battling the long-lasting effects of COVID.

“We didn’t think he was going to make it several times and we were told that you got to be really tough to make it through what he’s made it through, and he’s made it through a lot,” said Bethany Wagoner, Beeson’s granddaughter.

On Wednesday, family wheeled Beeson out of Clapp’s of Asheboro where he was receiving rehab and into his home.

Wagoner lives down the road from her grandfather. She says not being able to visit and talk with him all the time was devastating.

She is encouraging everyone to continue taking COVID seriously because it’s difficult to know how it will affect you.

“He thought he was so tough. He didn’t know that it was going to affect him like this, we didn’t know that it was either. We tried to take all the precautions we could, but he got it and he realized he wasn’t super, super tough, but he had to be super tough to be able to get through it,” Wagoner said.

Beeson’s story is a reminder that we are never promised tomorrow, so hug the people you love.

“Treasure the moments that you do have because you never know when it’s going to hit you,” Wagoner said.