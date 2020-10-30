We asked you about your favorite and least favorite Halloween candies! Here’s what we learned

When it comes to Halloween candy, what’s a trick and what’s a treat?

“I would say my favorite Halloween candy is a Twix.” “Probably the Reese’s that’s shaped like the pumpkins.” “Maybe the Jolly Rancher gummies.” “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups or anything with peanut butter really.”

FOX8’s Shannon Smith asked her followers on Facebook about their favorite kind of candy. More than 450 people responded.

Lots of people love Snickers, Hershey bars, Butterfingers and Skittles. But the overwhelmingly favorite Halloween treat? The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

In distant second is Candy Corn.

The results are kind of strange because while some love candy corn, others love to hate it!

According to Facebook, the Halloween candy liked the least is licorice, especially the black kind.

But at least it is a treat! Some people say they have gotten some tricks in the buckets on Halloween night, like carrots, pencils and toothpaste.

Candystore.com asked people all over the country about their favorite Hallween candy. Here’s their top 10.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. M&Ms

3. Snickers

4. Skittles

5. Sour Patch Kids

6. Twix

7. Kit Kat

8. Butterfinger

9. Nerds

10. Harshey Bar

