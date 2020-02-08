‘We ask for your prayers’: Mom, 6 kids killed in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Miss. -- A mother and her six children died in a house fire Saturday, WLBT reports.

The fire happened at about 12:30 a.m., and all units responded to the scene, according to Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge.

He says the victims ranged in age from 1 to 33 years old.

The father survived the fire but was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises.

“He was worried and concerned,” said Mark Jones, Director of Communications with the City of Clinton.“He did not want to leave the scene...He was very concerned about his family.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

“We ask for your prayers for this family, this father, as well as the firemen with Clinton Fire Department who had to see this as well,” Jones said

The State Fire Marshall has been called in to lead the investigation.