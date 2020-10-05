‘We are the village’: High Point community comes together to buy dirt bike for inspirational boy

HIGH POINT, N.C. — They say it takes a village to raise a child. People in the High Point community have stepped up in a big way after a young boy experienced grief and loss.

Ronald White is 11-years old. At that young age, he knows the emptiness that comes with tragic loss.

“Ronald’s mother passed two years ago. She went to help someone on the side of the road and someone hit her,” said Shauna Greene of Anointed Cutz Barber Shop.

Since then, Ronald moved in with his grandparents.

Being the ambitious young man he is, he took it upon himself to get a job.

“He wanted to help his grandmother pay bills and he also wanted to save money for a dirt bike,” Greene said.

So he asked his barber if he could help out around the barbershop.

“I sweep, I take the trash out,” Ronald said. “I go over there and I use the air hose and I pick up the hair with the broom.”

He’s been doing such a good job that the owner, Shauna Greene, took to Facebook to tell Ronald’s story. The story has gotten more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of shares.

“They started sending the money, and I started looking, and here we are today with the dirt bike,” Greene said.

Even the protective gear was donated.

“I’m so shocked I don’t know what to do,” he said after he was surprised with the dirt bike.

People with big hearts making a huge difference.

“Mom may have passed away, and she may not no longer be here, but the village is still here, and we’re going to keep you going and do whatever it takes,” Greene said.

The extra money raised by the community is going to be put towards something special for Ronald this Christmas.