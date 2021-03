SHACKTOWN, N.C. — Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina are hosted their inaugural Waterfall Sweep, which is a statewide effort to clean up local waterfalls and dispose of litter and trash.

This is the first major event hosted by Waterfall Keepers, which launched last November.

More than 135 people participated in the sweep.

They started at Shacktown Falls near Yadkinville at 9:30 a.m. and finished around 10:30 a.m.

BSA Troop 219G from Guilford County, an all-girl troop, helped with the cleanup.