Water to be shut off for improvements in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem city workers will be doing work on the water system June 8. They are shutting off water service in the 2400 block of Lomond Street between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

For anyone impacted, the city recommends storing water for drinking and cooking today, and turning your water heater to the off position. Avoid flushing or turning on faucets between the hours of 9 and 6.

If your water is discolored after reconnection, let it run for a few minutes and it should go back to normal.