Water service shut off for Winston-Salem properties along Highway 66 for emergency water repairs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Water service has been shut off for properties in Winston-Salem along Highway 66 for emergency water main repairs, according to a statement released by the City of Winston-Salem on Monday.
The full statement is provided below:
“Water service has been shut off for properties along Highway 66 for emergency water main repairs. Roads remain open but customers from Watkins Ford Road to Hwy 311/I-74 may experience a service interruption. The following steps will help you through this interruption:
- Turn water heater circuit breaker to the off position. If you use gas, contact your gas company if you have any questions.
- Avoid opening any faucets or flushing any water closets during this time. This will help minimize air in your system.
- If the water is discolored after service has been restored, flush your lines through a bathtub faucet first, for a short period. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, call the number listed below for assistance.
For more information, call 336-727-8000.”