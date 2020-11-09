Water service shut off for Winston-Salem properties along Highway 66 for emergency water repairs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Water service has been shut off for properties in Winston-Salem along Highway 66 for emergency water main repairs, according to a statement released by the City of Winston-Salem on Monday.

The full statement is provided below:

“Water service has been shut off for properties along Highway 66 for emergency water main repairs. Roads remain open but customers from Watkins Ford Road to Hwy 311/I-74 may experience a service interruption. The following steps will help you through this interruption:

Turn water heater circuit breaker to the off position. If you use gas, contact your gas company if you have any questions.

Avoid opening any faucets or flushing any water closets during this time. This will help minimize air in your system.

If the water is discolored after service has been restored, flush your lines through a bathtub faucet first, for a short period. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, call the number listed below for assistance.

For more information, call 336-727-8000.”