THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Swift Water rescue team is deploying to help people trapped in a car at Jacob Street and Kanoy Road in Davidson County just north of Thomasville.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Guilford County Schools students in Pre-K through 2nd grade return to classrooms
- Water rescue underway in Thomasville
- 143 people rescued from charter school in NC as heavy rains bring flooding to the Carolinas
- Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle to appear in court Thursday on wildlife trafficking charges
- Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? Check here