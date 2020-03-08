Water quality maintenance program in Piedmont Triad starts Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, the water utilities of Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority will conduct a routine water quality preventative maintenance program, according to the Greensboro Water Resources Department.

This process will involve temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water.

The department says this switch is important to maintain the safety of drinking water and to optimize the water quality in distribution systems.

The switch to chlorine will continue until May 11.

During this time, some users may notice temporary water taste or odor differences.

This is a normal part of the transition, and the water quality will not be impacted. Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and general use.

Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks, pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process, should take precautions, the department says.

Some may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.

For more information, visit this City Web page or call the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.