Water main break shuts down part of East Wendover Avenue, North Elm Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro crews are working to repair a water main break along East Wendover Avenue.

Monday morning, crews closed the stretch between North Church Street and Carolina Street before also closing the area up to Cridland Road.

North Elm Street was also closed from East Northwood Street to West Bessemer Avenue. Elm Street has since reopened.

Earlier in the morning, water was pouring out onto the street.

Drivers are encouraged to use a different route through the area. Anyone heading to Cone Hospital or Cone Health may want to leave earlier than usual.