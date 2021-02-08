Water main break closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro; 10 businesses without service

GREENSBORO- N.C. — Two lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed due to a water main break near the South Elm Plaza, according to the City of Greensboro.

At this time, crews have identified 10 businesses, including Food Lion, without service.

Water crews are on site evaluating the break and expect to remain there until midnight while replacing the water line’s broken section.

Two southbound lanes on South Elm Eugene Street between Robbins Street and West Meadowview Road are now closed and will remain closed until the work is complete.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.