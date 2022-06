ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-700 is closed down in both directions due to a water leak, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The leak occurred northeast of Reidsville, near Peanut Road and began at 9:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Area of the crash (courtesy of OpenStreetMap®)

The highway remained closed throughout Friday morning and NCDOT expects it to remain so until 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The closure is between Bluestone Road and Peanut Road.