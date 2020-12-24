Watch viral video of NC toddler in awe of Christmas lights

RALEIGH, N.C. — A video showing a toddler in Raleigh in awe of the Christmas lights has gone viral.

Christina Helvey says the video that has now been viewed by over 500,000 people was taken at the Fieldstream Farm Christmas Light Festival in Raleigh.

It shows her 1-year-old daughter Violet in awe of the display and festive atmosphere at the light festival.

The family is from Angier and were visiting Raleigh.

