KING, N.C. — What happens when kids are left unattended in a video call?

Mrs. Michelle Westmoreland, a teacher at Mount Olive Elementary School in King, found out when her Google Classroom computer went black.

Very quickly, the children begin calling their teacher’s name, before beginning to wonder whether or not that means they’re done for the day.

Fortunately, the kids were patient, and their teacher reappeared less than two minutes later.