Watch the FOX8 special presentation ‘Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve’

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- Decades after one Piedmont Triad veteran traveled across the world to fight an enemy, he finds himself back at home fighting a new danger. Instead of being behind enemy lines, Greensboro Doctor Wilson Elkins is behind a stethoscope and a mask.

The year was 1971 and the United States was in the middle of the Vietnam War. Elkins was fresh out of Wake Forest Bowman Gray Medical School. He was about to start an internship when a letter in the mail would change his life.