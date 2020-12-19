FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert and Food Drive raises over 600,000 donations for the Salvation Army

HIGH POINT, N.C. — For more than 30 years, FOX8 has hosted the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive to collect donations of canned food for the Salvation Army divisions of the Triad.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the concerts and food drive were reimagined this year, and the result was an overwhelming success, with more than 675,000 cans of food collected.

FOX8 kicked off a week-long giving campaign on Thursday, Dec. 10, highlighted by a $50,000 donation presented by Old Dominion Freight Line.

Then, on Friday Dec. 18, FOX8 hosted a 13-hour virtual telethon bridging FOX8 hosts in-studio, with nearly 50 Salvation Army volunteers answering phones remotely, utilizing Zoom meeting technology.

NorthState Communications of High Point generously provided technical support, which enabled volunteers to remain socially distanced. The campaign culminated with a one-hour, commercial free FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert Special featuring local musicians performing traditional holiday classics.

“The goal this week was to find a way to provide the much-needed support that the Salvation Army has come to rely on from FOX8 for more than 30 years,” said FOX8/WGHP General Manager Jim Himes. To have exceeded last year’s can collection and to have crossed the 10 million can milestone over the life of this campaign is a testament to the generosity of the people of the Triad.”

“The need in the community is greater than ever before, and while resources are scarce, this effort surpasses anything we could have ever imagined. A huge thank you goes to FOX8, Old Dominion Freight Line and all of the donors for providing the community something that money can’t buy: hope,” added Captain Matt Hedgren of the Salvation Army of Greensboro.

The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert Special will re-air on FOX8, Christmas Day at 10 a.m. You can also watch it again in the video above. Viewers are encouraged to continue to donate by going to myFOX8.com.

All donations will be processed by the Salvation Army and will be distributed within the zip code from which they were donated.

To date, the Food Drive has raised more than 9.5 million cans of food and crossed the 10 million can milestone this year.