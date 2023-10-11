Two massive rocket motors are on the move through Los Angeles Wednesday morning to join the shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center.

People lined the streets of South Los Angeles as trucks maneuvered the twin solid rocket motors through narrow intersections of South Los Angeles around 5 a.m.

The images reminded longtime Angelenos of when the shuttle Endeavour caused a similar scene years ago.

People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is slowly moved along Manchester Blvd. en route to the California Science Center on October 13, 2012, in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Gritchen-Pool/Getty Images)

It was “eleven years ago today that Endeavour made its way to the science center,” President and CEO of California Science Center Jeffrey Rudolph said.

The rockets are on the second day of their two-day, 160-mile trek from the Mojave Air and Space Port to their new home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park.

They are expected to arrive at the Science Center around 9 a.m., where they will be prepared for their new exhibit alongside Endeavour.

People stand on the streets to watch space shuttle Endeavour’s rockets travel through Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Fans can still see the shuttle in its current horizontal position at the Samuel Oschin Pavilion through the end of the year.

“December 31, the last day to see Endeavour in its current position, then it will be several years before we open in the new Samuel Ocshin Air and Space Center,” Rudolph said.

That’s where the shuttle will be displayed upright, with its rockets now in place, as if getting ready to launch.