WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — A video seems to show Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicking a teenage activist last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, activists from the youth group Voters of Tomorrow were outside of the Capitol Building, where they apparently confronted the congresswoman. They posted part of the conversation to Twitter, including a video that appears to show her kicking a young woman, who later identified herself as Marianna Pecora, who is the deputy communications director for Voters of Tomorrow.

Pecora shared another angle from the Thursday encounter on Twitter, saying in part “All the members of Congress we’ve met with so far (both Rs and Ds) have been nothing but respectful — except for @RepMTG. She kicked me.”

Pecora is 18.

Another activist with Voters of Tomorrow tweeted that Greene told him to “go to another country” if he “didn’t like kids dying in schools.”

Rep. Greene is a controversial figure in Congress, known to have promoted conspiracy theories like QAnon and 9/11 “truther” conspiracies in the past. She also promotes evidenceless claims about election fraud and has said that “antifa” was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

QAnon has been blamed for multiple homicides, including the recent case of a Michigan husband killing his wife and shooting his daughter before being killed by police.

Greene was “swatted” multiple times over the course of a few days late last month, blaming “radical transgender activists,” though in at least one instance the suspect identified themselves as a member of far-right site KiwiFarms.

She has also come under fire earlier this year for using the title of “Christian nationalist” to describe herself, which she doubled down on.

Rep. Greene has not commented on the allegations but she has shared a video that shows the alleged kick on Twitter, stating “these foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene will be in Raleigh this week at a “Gatsby-inspired” gala on the same day that Donald Trump will be in Wilmington to rally for Ted Budd.