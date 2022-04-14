GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Biden spoke before a room filled with students, CEOs and elected officials as the president drew focus to his “Building a Better America” plan. From making and buying American-made products to investing in infrastructure and creating jobs, it’s something we’ve seen here recently in Greensboro and a reason for the presidential stop.

Some of the biggest applause came as the president highlighted major milestones for Triad companies, including Thomas Built Buses’ largest order for electric bus fleets, Volvo Trucks’ largest commercial order for electric trucks and Toyota investment of billions of dollars in a forthcoming battery plant. He says now is the time to create and keep jobs at home.

Biden called on Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act and Infrastructure Law, something he says will help realize his vision to move America forward.