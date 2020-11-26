WATCH: NC police officer’s emotional final sign-off after 18 years of service

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was an emotional moment as an officer with the Shelby Police Department signed off on radio for the last time as she retired.

Shenisia Jefferies retired from the Shelby Police Department in North Carolina as a school resource officer and patrol officer after serving nearly 20 years on the job.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with 18 years and 2 months with Shelby Police Dept. I want to thank the Shelby Police Dept. I have enjoyed working with great men and women. I want to thank the staff of Shelby High,” Ptl. Jefferies said.

“Join us in congratulating Officer Shenisha Jefferies on her recent retirement. Thank you for your continued service to our department and we wish you the very best in your days ahead,” the Shelby Police Department said on Wednesday.

“I appreciate all of the gifts. I have enjoyed the years I have served as your SRO. Thank God for my retirement,” Ptl. Jefferies said.